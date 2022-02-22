Expect rain to continue through this morning. An area of low pressure will track north from the Gulf Coast into Pennsylvania tomorrow and early Friday, and generate wintry precipitation. High pressure will build into the region behind this system, then a potent cold front is likely to sweep through the state Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 35 degrees by 5 p.m. West wind 11 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of light snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow after 4 a.m. Low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday: Rain or freezing rain before 7 a.m., then rain, snow, and freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of snow after 1 p.m. High near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 5:58 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 55 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.