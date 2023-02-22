Record warmth is possible this afternoon ahead of a noticeably cooler to below normal temperatures tomorrow into Saturday. Another warming trend starts Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. West wind 11 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Monday: Rain or freezing rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 35 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 5:58 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.