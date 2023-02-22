Record warmth is possible this afternoon ahead of a noticeably cooler to below normal temperatures tomorrow into Saturday. Another warming trend starts Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. West wind 11 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Breezy.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Monday: Rain or freezing rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: Rain. Low around 35 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 5:58 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

