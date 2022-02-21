Two storm systems are set to impact the central portion of the state this week as as conditions makes a sudden seasonal reversal from springlike back to winter. Early week warmth will precede widespread soaking rain tomorrow. Temperatures will trend colder through midweek, setting the stage for significant mixed/wintry precipitation and potential travel disruptions Thursday night into Friday. Conditions will dry out behind the late week system with below normal temperatures expected into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly after 7 a.m. High near 56 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 47 degrees. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Snow. Low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Snow, mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. High near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 48 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 5:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.