An active weather pattern is expected through the end of the week. Expect a potpourri of weather elements including rain showers, thunderstorms, frozen precipitation and windy conditions. A temperature roller-coaster will add to the volatility with record warmth possible tomorrow afternoon followed by a sharp drop in temperatures tomorrow night into Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. High near 40 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 39 degrees. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. High near 67 degrees. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Breezy.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 5:56 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with seven percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.