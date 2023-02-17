Several systems will bring the potential for rain today, again Wednesday and Thursday or Friday. Colder air may mix in later in the week bringing the possibility for snow to mix in with the rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 5:54 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.