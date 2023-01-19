Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.