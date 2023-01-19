Gusty winds are expected today behind the cold front that passed through last night. Rain and snow showers will fall in the region today. Conditions will dry out tomorrow. A storm Sunday could bring the possibility of plowable snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain showers likely before 4 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Isolated snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: Snow after 1 p.m. High near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Snow likely before 1 a.m., then snow showers likely after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees ; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 5:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.