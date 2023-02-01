Dry conditions and slightly above normal temperatures will continue today. A potent cold front will sweep through the region tomorrow reducing temperatures for the first half of the weekend. Milder conditions will return for Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 15 degrees. Blustery, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18 degrees. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 16 degrees ; noon, 31 degrees; and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 5:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.