A period of mixed precipitation will begin this evening and last through Friday morning. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to impact Progressland. Much colder temperatures and wind chills will return Friday and remain in place through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then rain. Low around 34 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Rain before 5 p.m., then rain and sleet. High near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and sleet before 11 p.m., then rain, snow, and freezing rain between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then snow and freezing rain after 2 a.m. Low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday: Snow and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 8 a.m. High near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 5:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.