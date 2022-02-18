Snow squalls and cold temperatures will be in place today. Fair weather and moderating temperatures are expected tomorrow through Monday. A soaking rain will return to Progressland Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 8 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 25 degrees; and 5 p.m., 20 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 5:53 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.