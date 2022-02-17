Flooding is possible today thanks to yesterday’s heavy rains. A strong clipper system will pass through tomorrow generating strong winds, snow showers and possibly snow squalls. Temperatures will trend warmer for next week. More rain is possible Monday and Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Northwest wind 11 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Monday night: Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 28 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 5:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.