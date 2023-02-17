After a cold day yesterday, fair weather will return for today and tomorrow. Showers are likely early next week with a return to above normal temperatures for much of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind 11 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 5:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.