After a cold day yesterday, fair weather will return for today and tomorrow. Showers are likely early next week with a return to above normal temperatures for much of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind 11 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

