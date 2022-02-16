Expect another warm day today before a cold front pushes through this evening. A coating of snow is possible through tomorrow morning. A cold front will pass through the commonwealth Saturday. Gusty winds and minor snow accumulations are possible Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 57 degrees. South wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 29 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 5:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.