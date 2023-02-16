A strong cold front is moving through the state today. Conditions will turn windy and noticeably cooler behind the front with snow showers expected in higher elevations. Fair weather will return for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. Temperature falling to around 32 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 15 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees ; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 5:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.