A spring-like weather pattern will bring a variety of conditions to Progressland through mid-week. An increasing southerly wind will proceed a frontal system that will transport unseasonably mild air and moisture into the region by tomorrow. Expect locally heavy rainfall. Colder air on the backside of the system will transition the rain to wet snow by Friday morning, bringing a light accumulations to higher elevations. A brief cool-down is expected into the weekend with breezy conditions. The warming trend will resume next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. East wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 54 degrees. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 5:49 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.