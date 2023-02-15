Temperatures will again be well above normal through early evening before a strong cold front pushes into the state and brings a cold day tomorrow. There will be moderate rainfall this afternoon and evening.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Periods of rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 39 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 5:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.