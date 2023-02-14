Temperatures continue to be above normal today and tomorrow. Expect moderate rainfall tomorrow into the early evening. A strong cold front will push through Friday, dramatically lowering temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. South wind 10 to 17 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 60 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m.. Low around 31 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 57 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 5:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.