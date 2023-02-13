Temperatures will remain above normal for February standards again this work week. After a chance for showers this evening, a significant storm system will bring rain from the west for Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: Showers. High near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Blustery.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 5:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 41 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.