Temperatures will warm to above normal throughout the week. A front moving through the state will bring an opportunity for rain Wednesday. A cold front will bring another chance for rain Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Tomorrow night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees ; noon, 43 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter with 52 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

