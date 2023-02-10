Temperatures will warm to above normal throughout the week. A front moving through the state will bring an opportunity for rain Wednesday. A cold front will bring another chance for rain Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees ; noon, 43 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 5:45 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 52 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.