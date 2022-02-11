Yesterday’s mild temperatures are just a memory as conditions will turn sharply colder tonight and into tomorrow. Low pressure will develop off the east coast Sunday and Monday bringing the potential for snow to the southeastern part of the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 5:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.