Fair and dry weather will be in place throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal for the weekend but will warm to above normal throughout next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

