Fair and dry weather will be in place throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal for the weekend but will warm to above normal throughout next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.