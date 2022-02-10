Expect a period of light rain and/or snow showers today and tomorrow thanks to clipper systems moving through the state. Temperatures will be mild but will trend colder tomorrow night and into early next week. A storm system off the east coast will bring the chance for snow showers Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before 4 a.m, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 33 degrees. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.