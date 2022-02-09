Mild temperatures, by early February standards, are forecast into Saturday before much colder conditions move into the state Saturday evening. Low pressure developing off the East Coast Sunday into Monday will bring the potential for light snow across the south eastern half of the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 8 a.m., then snow showers likely between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 10 a.m.. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 5:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.