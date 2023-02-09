Gusty winds today will usher in a brief but modest cool down to start the weekend. A costal storm could bring the possibility of rain to the state late Sunday afternoon or evening. Temperatures will bounce to well-above normal for next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 miles-per-hour decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
Sunset: 5:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.