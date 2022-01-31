A noticeable warming trend will begin tomorrow. Dry conditions will precede a complex frontal system that will impact conditions late tomorrow evening through Friday morning bringing a variety of precipitation including snow, ice and rain. Much colder temperatures will return for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Light southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. South wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely before 8 p.m., then rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., then rain after 3 a.m.. Low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Rain. High near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: Rain or freezing rain before midnight, then rain and sleet between midnight and 1 a.m., then rain, snow, and sleet after 1 a.m. Low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Snow and sleet likely, becoming all snow after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 5:31 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.