An active system will move through by the mid-week bringing the opportunity for snow showers. A potent cold front will sweep across the region bringing much lower temperatures by the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 17 degrees ; noon, 25 degrees; and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 5:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.