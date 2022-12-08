Today will be drier and the weather will turn gradually colder through the weekend. Another system will bring the possibility of snow and mixed precipitation beginning tomorrow night through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.