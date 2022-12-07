Colder and drier air will move in today. Another system will arrive tomorrow and close out tomorrow with a few periods of light rain or snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow after 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow before 1p.m., then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and snow likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 38 degrees ; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.