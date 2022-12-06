Skies will be overcast and there will be periods of rain throughout the day. Drier and colder air will move in this evening and remain in place through tomorrow evening. Another system will arrive to close out the work-week with a few periods of rain or wet snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 57 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 45 degrees ; noon, 55 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.