A cold front moving through the state will bring the opportunity for rain today and tomorrow. Conditions will be drier Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 42 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.