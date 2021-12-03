Two cold fronts will move through the state today lowering temperatures and creating an opportunity for light rain to change to snowflakes. Expect unsettled weather for the first half of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely. High near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Tuesday night: Snow likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: New moon.