A weak cold front will track into the region today bringing the opportunity for showers. The mild temperatures are expected to last beyond the first week of the year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers. High near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 38 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.