A mostly cloudy, mild and unsettled weather pattern will round out 2021 before the New Year greets us with a cold blast early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
New Year’s Day: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.