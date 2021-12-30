A mostly cloudy, mild and unsettled weather pattern will round out 2021 before the New Year greets us with a cold blast early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Trending Food Videos