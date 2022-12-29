Temperatures will be well above normal for late December. Low pressure moving in from the Ohio Valley will bring some light rain Saturday and Sunday. A prolonged stretch of mild and mostly dry weather is expected to last well beyond the first week of the new year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees ; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 55 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.