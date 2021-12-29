Rain showers will likely continue today, before a mostly dry Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly later in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly overnight. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Rain showers likely in the morning and early afternoon, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.