Rain showers will likely continue today, before a mostly dry Friday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, mainly later in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly overnight. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Rain showers likely in the morning and early afternoon, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

