A potent cold front will sweep across the state today behind a front that will bring rain in the morning hours. Temperatures will drop throughout the day. High pressure will build in tomorrow bringing a chilly but dry and sunny day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 51 degrees. South wind 7 to 17 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.