Daytime temperatures are making a return to above normal. The weather will be tranquil for late week ahead of a system that will spread rain across the commonwealth through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 44 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.