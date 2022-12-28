Daytime temperatures are making a return to above normal. The weather will be tranquil for late week ahead of a system that will spread rain across the commonwealth through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Light south wind.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 44 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

