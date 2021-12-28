Another weather system will bring rain late today into tomorrow. Weather conditions will improve for Friday as the day will be mostly dry with very little opportunity for precipitation. Temperatures will rise to above normal for the first half of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Friday night: Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers. High near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 24 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.