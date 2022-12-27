Temperatures will continue to moderate and dry conditions will prevail over the next several days. The weather will be tranquil ahead of an approaching system that will bring rain to the commonwealth over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.