Rain will begin this afternoon and continue into the evening. Another system will bring rain late in the day Thursday into Friday. Another warm surge of air will be possible for the start of the weekend ahead of colder weather for the second half of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 44 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain and snow before 10 p.m., then rain and sleet between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then rain likely after 2 a.m. Low around 34 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:53 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 35 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.