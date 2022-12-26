The bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will begin abating today. Temperatures will moderate as the week moves on. Temperatures will be well above normal by week’s end.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 16 degrees; noon, 26 degrees; and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.