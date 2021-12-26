A warm front will bring a period of light mixed precipitation this morning changing to all rain later in the day. Other than today, this week’s temperatures will be above normal for the coming week. There will also be a possibility for rain throughout the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, snow, and sleet. High near 42 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 8 p.m. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 46 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.