A few light rain showers are possible today, with above-normal temperatures. Warm, rainy conditions will last through Christmas day.

Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 37 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

