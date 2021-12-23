A few light rain showers are possible today, with above-normal temperatures. Warm, rainy conditions will last through Christmas day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 37 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.