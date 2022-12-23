Today and tomorrow will be among the coldest weather central Pennsylvania has had on Christmas Eve and Christmas day in decades. A quieter weather pattern is forecast for the coming week along with a warming trend. Lake effect snow is still possible through early Monday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -25 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17 degrees. West wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., -1 degrees; noon, 8 degrees; and 5 p.m., 9 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.