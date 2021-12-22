The end of the week is expected to bring a wet, not white, Christmas.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

