A winter storm and a powerful arctic cold front will produce a number of disruptions and significant weather hazards into the weekend. Following the cold weekend, a quiet weather pattern is forecast for the work week along with a warming trend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. Temperature falling to around 3 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 25 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around -1 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -25 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 10 degrees; and 5 p.m., 3 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.

