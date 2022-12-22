A winter storm and a powerful arctic cold front will produce a number of disruptions and significant weather hazards into the weekend. Following the cold weekend, a quiet weather pattern is forecast for the work week along with a warming trend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. Temperature falling to around 3 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 25 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around -1 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -25 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 10 degrees; and 5 p.m., 3 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.