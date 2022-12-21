A multi-faceted winter storm will bring hazardous travel conditions with snow, ice, rain and high winds today and tomorrow. An arctic blast with frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills will make for a cold weekend in central Pennsylvania.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain after 4 p.m. High near 39 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 33 degrees. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 a.m. High near 37 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees. Breezy.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.