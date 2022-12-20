Dry and seasonable weather will continue through today. A winter storm will bring mixed precipitation tomorrow followed by rain tomorrow night. An arctic blast of bitterly cold air will arrive Friday. Expect strong winds producing sub-zero to dangerously cold wind chills through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: Snow likely before 10 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m. High near 40 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow. High near 43 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 19 degrees ; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.