High pressure will remain in control of the weather for much of the week. Dry conditions and seasonably chilly temperatures will be in place.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour after midnight.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.