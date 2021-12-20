High pressure will remain in control of the weather for much of the week. Dry conditions and seasonably chilly temperatures will be in place.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour after midnight.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.

Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

