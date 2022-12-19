High pressure will begin building in the region today and remain in control of the weather through tomorrow. Expect seasonal temperatures and partly sunny conditions. A rapidly strengthening storm is expected to track west of the state. Precipitation will be mixed at first before a cold front rolls through Friday changing it over to snow. Very windy and much colder weather is in store for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain. High near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain showers before 1 p.m., then snow showers likely. High near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 21 degrees ; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.