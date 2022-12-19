High pressure will begin building in the region today and remain in control of the weather through tomorrow. Expect seasonal temperatures and partly sunny conditions. A rapidly strengthening storm is expected to track west of the state. Precipitation will be mixed at first before a cold front rolls through Friday changing it over to snow. Very windy and much colder weather is in store for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Calm wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain. High near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: Rain. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Rain showers before 1 p.m., then snow showers likely. High near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 21 degrees ; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

