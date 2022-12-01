A ridge of high pressure moving through the state will provide fair and dry conditions today. A storm system will bring a bout of light to moderate rain overnight and into Saturday. Seasonably cold but dry weather will follow for Sunday and Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Rain after 1 a.m. Low around 36 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 53 degrees. South wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 22 degrees ; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.